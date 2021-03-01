Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Buys 3,922 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 66.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,829 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBM. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IBM opened at $120.15 on Monday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $90.56 and a 52 week high of $136.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

