Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Buys 106,694 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB) by 152.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 176,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,694 shares during the quarter. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February makes up 0.9% of Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February were worth $4,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February by 23.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Truadvice LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000.

PFEB opened at $26.85 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.86. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February has a 1-year low of $19.47 and a 1-year high of $27.25.

