Solon Eiendom ASA (OTCMKTS:BNRPF) Rating Lowered to Hold at DNB Markets

DNB Markets lowered shares of Solon Eiendom ASA (OTCMKTS:BNRPF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BNRPF opened at $2.48 on Thursday. Solon Eiendom ASA has a twelve month low of $1.83 and a twelve month high of $4.75.
Solon Eiendom ASA Company Profile
