Solon Eiendom ASA (OTCMKTS:BNRPF) Rating Lowered to Hold at DNB Markets

DNB Markets lowered shares of Solon Eiendom ASA (OTCMKTS:BNRPF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BNRPF opened at $2.48 on Thursday. Solon Eiendom ASA has a twelve month low of $1.83 and a twelve month high of $4.75.

Solon Eiendom ASA Company Profile

Solon Eiendom ASA acquires, develops, and sells residential real estate properties in Norway. The company was formerly known as Bionor Pharma ASA and changed its name to Solon Eiendom ASA. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

