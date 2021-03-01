Solana Trading Up 32% Over Last Week (SOL)

Solana (CURRENCY:SOL) traded up 8.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One Solana coin can now be purchased for about $13.97 or 0.00029958 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Solana has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion and approximately $327.64 million worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Solana has traded 32% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00054223 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.34 or 0.00790138 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000300 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00006749 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00030471 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.73 or 0.00057342 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00041528 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,174.94 or 0.04665482 BTC.

Solana Profile

Solana (SOL) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 488,630,611 coins and its circulating supply is 261,900,137 coins. Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Solana is solana.com . Solana’s official message board is medium.com/solana-labs

Solana Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solana should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Solana using one of the exchanges listed above.

