Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (SQM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:SQM opened at $53.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.66. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a one year low of $15.20 and a one year high of $60.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.35. The company has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.45, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on SQM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.