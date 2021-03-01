Smart Sand (SND) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect Smart Sand to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SND opened at $3.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $142.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Smart Sand has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $3.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.73.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smart Sand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

In other Smart Sand news, Director Andrew R. Speaker sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total transaction of $103,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,102,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,283,172.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 50.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Smart Sand Company Profile

Smart Sand, Inc, integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also operates SmartSystems, a wellsite proppant storage solution; and offers logistics services.

