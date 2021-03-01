SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Upgraded to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $65.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.31% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on SkyWest from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

Shares of SKYW opened at $56.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. SkyWest has a 12-month low of $10.58 and a 12-month high of $60.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.74.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.10). SkyWest had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 5.10%.

In other SkyWest news, Director Henry J. Eyring sold 20,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total value of $1,124,593.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,852 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,271.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric Woodward sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total value of $181,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,252 shares of company stock valued at $1,907,304 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKYW. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 141.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 868,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,013,000 after acquiring an additional 508,534 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,468,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $301,043,000 after acquiring an additional 292,246 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 645,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,015,000 after acquiring an additional 201,986 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 873.2% in the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 183,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,396,000 after acquiring an additional 164,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 340,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,714,000 after acquiring an additional 147,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

