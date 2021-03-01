Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.21.

SIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $25.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush increased their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley increased their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1,067.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 84.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIX traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,766,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,485. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $48.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.86 and its 200-day moving average is $28.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 2.45.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $109.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.59 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. Analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment will post -4.99 EPS for the current year.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

