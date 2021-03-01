Simple Software Solutions (SSS) Market Capitalization Achieves $157,362.31

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded 46.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. Simple Software Solutions has a total market cap of $157,362.31 and approximately $286.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Simple Software Solutions coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0591 or 0.00000123 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Simple Software Solutions has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00019640 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005001 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000172 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 116.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 104.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Simple Software Solutions Coin Profile

Simple Software Solutions is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 2,663,181 coins. Simple Software Solutions’ official website is sssolutions.io.

Buying and Selling Simple Software Solutions

