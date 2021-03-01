Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Price Target Raised to $120.00

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SPG. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an inline rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Argus downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.33.

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $112.92 on Thursday. Simon Property Group has a 52-week low of $42.25 and a 52-week high of $132.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.77 and a 200 day moving average of $79.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. FMR LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 406.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,709,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $998,580,000 after buying an additional 9,397,507 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,316,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,431,000 after buying an additional 3,045,169 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 40.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,448,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,071,000 after buying an additional 1,870,923 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 154.6% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,233,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,445,000 after buying an additional 1,356,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 187.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,423,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,370,000 after buying an additional 928,254 shares in the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

