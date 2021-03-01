Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Stock Price Up 15.8%

Shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) traded up 15.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $152.00 and last traded at $147.70. 1,120,175 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 1,373,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.56.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SI shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Silvergate Capital from $40.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $197.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Silvergate Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.83.

The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.48 and a beta of 3.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.95.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $26.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 6.45%. On average, analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Silvergate Capital news, EVP Derek J. Eisele sold 28,836 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.16, for a total value of $4,041,653.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,041,653.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott A. Reed sold 426,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $17,059,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 532,919 shares of company stock valued at $25,277,111.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,144,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,071,000 after purchasing an additional 166,603 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 404,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,083,000 after buying an additional 39,770 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,010,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 7.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 239,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 16,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Silvergate Capital by 120.5% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 226,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 123,944 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.09% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

