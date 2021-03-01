SilverBow Resources (SBOW) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SBOW stock opened at $8.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $95.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.29. SilverBow Resources has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $8.53.

Get SilverBow Resources alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved reserves of 1,420 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for SilverBow Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverBow Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.