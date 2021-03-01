Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.80.

SIMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 165.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIMO stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.44. 406,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560,487. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. Silicon Motion Technology has a fifty-two week low of $26.72 and a fifty-two week high of $64.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.80.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $143.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.08 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is 76.37%.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

