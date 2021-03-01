Sigma Planning Corp Sells 771 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 771 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Welltower were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Welltower by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its position in Welltower by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Welltower by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Welltower by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Welltower from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $63.50 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Welltower from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.69.

Shares of WELL opened at $67.90 on Monday. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.27 and a 52-week high of $80.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.84. The firm has a market cap of $28.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.38). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 58.65%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

