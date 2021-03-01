Sigma Planning Corp Reduces Stock Position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the first quarter worth $59,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,555,000 after purchasing an additional 20,259 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 6.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the third quarter worth about $269,000. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 2,721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $999.91, for a total value of $2,720,755.11. Also, Chairman C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $936.32, for a total value of $9,363,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,983 shares of company stock worth $40,440,834. Corporate insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAM opened at $1,028.71 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,022.49 and a 200-day moving average of $950.78. The company has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.48 and a beta of 0.76. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $290.02 and a 1 year high of $1,236.57.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.01. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 20.36%. On average, equities analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 15.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAM has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen cut The Boston Beer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Guggenheim upped their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,379.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,080.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,009.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,015.92.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach, Wild Leaf, and Tura brand names.

