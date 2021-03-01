Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 7,804 Shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 64.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,804 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ANGL. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 39,200.0% during the third quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:ANGL opened at $32.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.54. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.13 and a 1-year high of $32.62.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.118 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.