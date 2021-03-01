Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 1,415 Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 52,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Infini Master Fund bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the fourth quarter worth about $424,000. Nikulski Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares in the last quarter. 59.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Caribbean Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.73.

NYSE RCL opened at $93.27 on Monday. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12 month low of $19.25 and a 12 month high of $99.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.75 and a 200-day moving average of $69.54. The company has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a PE ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 2.86.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($5.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($5.20) by $0.18. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. The firm had revenue of $34.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 98.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

