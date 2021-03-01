Sigma Planning Corp Makes New Investment in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIPC. NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,811,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares during the period. Finally, American Assets Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 228.0% during the 4th quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 168,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,191,000 after purchasing an additional 117,215 shares during the last quarter.

BIPC opened at $66.22 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.30. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 12-month low of $32.54 and a 12-month high of $74.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is 141.67%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BIPC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

Brookfield Infrastructure Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

