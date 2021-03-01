Sigma Planning Corp Has $684,000 Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 812 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in International Paper were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Shore Management Inc CT bought a new position in International Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,604,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,804,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,829,931,000 after acquiring an additional 670,033 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,356,000 after acquiring an additional 641,405 shares in the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 867.4% during the 4th quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 654,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,550,000 after acquiring an additional 586,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in International Paper during the 3rd quarter worth $15,248,000. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group began coverage on International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on International Paper from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

In other news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $195,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Sharon R. Ryan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $1,449,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,849 shares of company stock valued at $2,946,553. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IP opened at $49.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.74. International Paper has a 12 month low of $26.38 and a 12 month high of $53.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.72 and a beta of 1.10.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.06). International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 46.28%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Article: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.