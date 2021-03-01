Sigma Planning Corp Has $661,000 Stock Holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 43.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,913 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $691,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $520,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 4,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HC Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

BHVN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Biohaven Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.30.

Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock opened at $84.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.77. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $100.77.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; Vazegepant that has completed Phase 2/3 trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

