ShowHand (HAND) Price Up 3.4% Over Last Week

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded up 12.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 1st. In the last week, ShowHand has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar. ShowHand has a total market cap of $56,749.08 and approximately $152.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ShowHand token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.59 or 0.00055381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $376.95 or 0.00784992 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00030634 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000304 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00006725 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00029888 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00058452 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00041318 BTC.

ShowHand Token Profile

HAND is a token. ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. The official website for ShowHand is www.showhand.io . ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio and its Facebook page is accessible here

ShowHand Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShowHand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ShowHand using one of the exchanges listed above.

