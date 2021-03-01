Short Interest in ZIM Co. (OTCMKTS:ZIMCF) Rises By 400.0%

ZIM Co. (OTCMKTS:ZIMCF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the January 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ZIMCF opened at $0.07 on Monday. ZIM has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.08.

ZIM Corporation provides software products and services for the database and mobile markets in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Singapore, and Austria. The company operates in two segments, Mobile and Enterprise Software. It develops and sells ZIM integrated development environment (IDE) software, an enterprise software for use in the design, development, and management of information databases and mission critical applications.

