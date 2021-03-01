Short Interest in ZIM Co. (OTCMKTS:ZIMCF) Rises By 400.0%

ZIM Co. (OTCMKTS:ZIMCF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the January 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
ZIMCF opened at $0.07 on Monday. ZIM has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.08.
About ZIM
Read More: Trading Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.