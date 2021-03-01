Short Interest in Voyager Digital Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) Grows By 537.0%

Voyager Digital Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 814,700 shares, a growth of 537.0% from the January 28th total of 127,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,762,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VYGVF shares. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Voyager Digital in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Voyager Digital from $10.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

OTCMKTS VYGVF opened at $15.40 on Monday. Voyager Digital has a one year low of $0.09 and a one year high of $16.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.60 and its 200-day moving average is $3.34.

Voyager Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of a digital platform that enables users to buy and sell digital assets (cryptocurrencies) across multiple exchanges in one account primarily in the United States and Canada. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

