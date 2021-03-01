Short Interest in Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) Declines By 99.8%

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 99.8% from the January 28th total of 144,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 543,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, ThinkEquity began coverage on Vision Marine Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Vision Marine Technologies stock opened at $11.41 on Monday. Vision Marine Technologies has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $17.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vision Marine Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $383,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Vision Marine Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vision Marine Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $324,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vision Marine Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Vision Marine Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $409,000.

Vision Marine Technologies Company Profile

Vision Marine Technologies Inc, doing business as Canadian Electric Boat Company, designs, manufactures, rents, and sells electric powerboats in Canada. It offers powerboats to commercial and retail customers, as well as the operators of rental fleets. The company also designs, manufactures, and sells electric outboard powertrain systems and its related technologies to original equipment manufacturers.

