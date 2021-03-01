Short Interest in Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGHI) Expands By 97,100.0%

Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGHI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 97,200 shares, an increase of 97,100.0% from the January 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,285,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS TGHI opened at $0.03 on Monday. Touchpoint Group has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.03.
Touchpoint Group Company Profile
