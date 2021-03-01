Short Interest in Tecan Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TCHBF) Grows By 550.0%

Tecan Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TCHBF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 550.0% from the January 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TCHBF opened at $428.00 on Monday. Tecan Group has a one year low of $245.00 and a one year high of $515.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $482.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $472.60.

Get Tecan Group alerts:

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tecan Group in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Tecan Group Ltd. provides laboratory instruments and solutions for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, university research departments, and forensic and diagnostic laboratories. It operates through Life Sciences Business and Partnering Business segments. The company develops, produces, markets, and supports automated workflow solutions, including laboratory instruments, software packages, application knowhow, services, consumables, and spare parts; bioanalytical instruments, such as microplate readers and washers; and consulting, and service and consumables for genomics, protein analysis, and cell and tissue analysis.

See Also: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Tecan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.