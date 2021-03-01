Short Interest in Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) Drops By 89.9%

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 89.9% from the January 28th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of SNMRY stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $10.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,772. Snam has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $11.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.65.
Snam Company Profile
