Short Interest in Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) Drops By 89.9%

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 89.9% from the January 28th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of SNMRY stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $10.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,772. Snam has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $11.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.65.

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the implementation and integrated management of natural gas infrastructure in Europe. It operates through Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Regasification, and Natural Gas Storage segments. The company provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services with 32,727 kilometers of high-and medium-pressure gas pipelines; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants.

