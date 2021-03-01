Short Interest in SES Solar Inc. (OTCMKTS:SESI) Declines By 89.0%

SES Solar Inc. (OTCMKTS:SESI) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 89.0% from the January 28th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 537,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SESI stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,145. SES Solar has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.09.

SES Solar Inc develops and delivers products in the field of photovoltaic energy in Switzerland. The company offers a range of photovoltaic products, such as solar tiles that comprise standard panels primarily for urban or rural areas, and flat or sloped roofs; and custom/architecturally integrated panels made of glass/glass tedlar, which are used for glazing, light admitting apertures in industrial and residential buildings, as well as for veranda roofs.

