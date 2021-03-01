Short Interest in Photon Control Inc. (OTCMKTS:POCEF) Decreases By 90.3%

Photon Control Inc. (OTCMKTS:POCEF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 90.3% from the January 28th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of POCEF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.10. 10,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,229. Photon Control has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $2.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.44.
Photon Control Company Profile
