Short Interest in Photon Control Inc. (OTCMKTS:POCEF) Decreases By 90.3%

Photon Control Inc. (OTCMKTS:POCEF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 90.3% from the January 28th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of POCEF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.10. 10,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,229. Photon Control has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $2.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.44.

Photon Control Company Profile

Photon Control Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of optical sensors and systems to measure temperature and position. The company offers fiber optic temperature probes that measure temperature in harsh environments. It also provides single channel and multi-channel temperature sensing products.

