Short Interest in PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Rises By 362.1%

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 40,200 shares, an increase of 362.1% from the January 28th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust stock. Dubuque Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust owned 0.16% of PermRock Royalty Trust as of its most recent SEC filing. 51.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PRT opened at $5.03 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.66. PermRock Royalty Trust has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $5.33.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.0237 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from PermRock Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties consist of 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas.

