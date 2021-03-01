Short Interest in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Rises By 300.3%

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 142,100 shares, an increase of 300.3% from the January 28th total of 35,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 122,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JRI. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,153,000. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $534,000. CNH Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 57.2% during the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 83,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 30,525 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 46,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 15,583 shares during the period.

Shares of JRI opened at $14.32 on Monday. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a one year low of $6.37 and a one year high of $17.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.80 and its 200-day moving average is $12.90.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.0965 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

