Short Interest in Naked Wines plc (OTCMKTS:MJWNF) Rises By 1,057.6%

Naked Wines plc (OTCMKTS:MJWNF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 68,300 shares, a growth of 1,057.6% from the January 28th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of MJWNF stock traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $10.65. The stock had a trading volume of 16,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,181. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.19. Naked Wines has a 12-month low of $4.27 and a 12-month high of $12.50.

Get Naked Wines alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Naked Wines in a research note on Thursday, November 19th.

Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines, beers, and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online. It also engages in the trust and funding businesses. The company was formerly known as Majestic Wine plc and changed its name to Naked Wines plc in August 2019.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Naked Wines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naked Wines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.