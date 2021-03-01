Short Interest in Mountain High Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MYHI) Declines By 98.8%

Mountain High Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MYHI) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 98.8% from the January 28th total of 208,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,025,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
MYHI opened at $0.02 on Monday. Mountain High Acquisitions has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average is $0.02.
Mountain High Acquisitions Company Profile
