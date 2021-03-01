Short Interest in Melcor Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MODVF) Decreases By 71.8%

Melcor Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MODVF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 71.8% from the January 28th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:MODVF opened at $7.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.91 and a 200-day moving average of $5.96. Melcor Developments has a 12 month low of $4.15 and a 12 month high of $9.29.
About Melcor Developments
