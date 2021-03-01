Short Interest in Melcor Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MODVF) Decreases By 71.8%

Melcor Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MODVF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 71.8% from the January 28th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MODVF opened at $7.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.91 and a 200-day moving average of $5.96. Melcor Developments has a 12 month low of $4.15 and a 12 month high of $9.29.

Get Melcor Developments alerts:

About Melcor Developments

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, Investment Properties, REIT, and Recreational Property segments. It develops, manages, and owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail commercial centers, and golf courses.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Melcor Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melcor Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.