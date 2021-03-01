Short Interest in Lobe Sciences Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GTSIF) Rises By 455.8%

Lobe Sciences Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GTSIF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, a growth of 455.8% from the January 28th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,624,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Lobe Sciences stock opened at $0.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.07. Lobe Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.22.

Lobe Sciences Company Profile

Lobe Sciences Ltd., a technology and services company, provides real estate, financial, management, intellectual property, and branding support for development of transformational medicine in the United States. The company intends to develop psilocybin-based therapeutics for the treatment of mild traumatic brain injuries and post-traumatic stress disorder and devices for the efficient application of medications.

