Short Interest in Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA) Expands By 519.7%

Posted by on Mar 1st, 2021

Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 40,900 shares, a growth of 519.7% from the January 28th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 416,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of JSDA opened at $0.64 on Monday. Jones Soda has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.25. The company has a market cap of $40.00 million, a P/E ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 1.01.

Jones Soda Company Profile

Jones Soda Co, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and distributes beverages primarily in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides Jones Soda, a premium carbonated soft drink; Lemoncocco, a premium non-carbonated beverage; and co-brand and private label products.

