Short Interest in Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA) Expands By 519.7%

Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 40,900 shares, a growth of 519.7% from the January 28th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 416,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of JSDA opened at $0.64 on Monday. Jones Soda has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.25. The company has a market cap of $40.00 million, a P/E ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Jones Soda alerts:

Jones Soda Company Profile

Jones Soda Co, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and distributes beverages primarily in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides Jones Soda, a premium carbonated soft drink; Lemoncocco, a premium non-carbonated beverage; and co-brand and private label products.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Soda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Soda and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.