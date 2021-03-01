Short Interest in Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU) Expands By 1,750.0%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, a growth of 1,750.0% from the January 28th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.3 days.

Shares of PSCU opened at $61.24 on Monday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF has a 12-month low of $39.63 and a 12-month high of $61.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.81.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU) by 82.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,874 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 2.51% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Utilities Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Utilities & Telecom Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States utility companies.

