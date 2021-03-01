Short Interest in Icanic Brands Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICNAF) Rises By 574.6%

Icanic Brands Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICNAF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 39,800 shares, an increase of 574.6% from the January 28th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,638,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ICNAF opened at $0.43 on Monday. Icanic Brands has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.38.

Get Icanic Brands alerts:

Icanic Brands Company Profile

Icanic Brands Company Inc provides life enhancement products in Canada. The company owns license for X-Sprays, a brand of life enhancement products administered through an oral spray delivery system. It markets and sells dietary supplements for nonmedical use primarily cannabinoid and cannabis-infused sprays, as well as non-cannabis infused sprays.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Icanic Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icanic Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.