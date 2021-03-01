Short Interest in Fortran Co. (OTCMKTS:FRTN) Declines By 69.7%

Fortran Co. (OTCMKTS:FRTN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 69.7% from the January 28th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FRTN opened at $0.22 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.19. Fortran has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $1.03.

Fortran Corporation, through its subsidiaries, offers communication system integration services to media and communication sectors. The company provides communication solutions designing, sourcing, implementing, and maintenance services. Additionally, it offers mobile billboards, event marketing, conventions and trade shows, and political advertising and editorial statements.

