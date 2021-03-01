Short Interest in Fortran Co. (OTCMKTS:FRTN) Declines By 69.7%

Fortran Co. (OTCMKTS:FRTN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 69.7% from the January 28th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:FRTN opened at $0.22 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.19. Fortran has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $1.03.
Fortran Company Profile
