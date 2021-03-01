Short Interest in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Drops By 76.3%

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a decrease of 76.3% from the January 28th total of 72,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 672,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $59.99 on Monday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $56.43 and a 52-week high of $60.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.04.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,236,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after buying an additional 14,576 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 201.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,190,000 after buying an additional 169,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 124,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,455,000 after buying an additional 6,601 shares in the last quarter.

