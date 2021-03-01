Short Interest in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Drops By 76.3%

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a decrease of 76.3% from the January 28th total of 72,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 672,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $59.99 on Monday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $56.43 and a 52-week high of $60.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.04.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%.
