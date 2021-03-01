Short Interest in Dynasil Co. of America (OTCMKTS:DYSL) Rises By 900.0%

Dynasil Co. of America (OTCMKTS:DYSL) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the January 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS DYSL traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $1.29. 1,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,188. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.02. Dynasil Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $2.75.
Dynasil Co. of America Company Profile
