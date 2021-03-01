Short Interest in Dynasil Co. of America (OTCMKTS:DYSL) Rises By 900.0%

Dynasil Co. of America (OTCMKTS:DYSL) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the January 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS DYSL traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $1.29. 1,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,188. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.02. Dynasil Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $2.75.

Get Dynasil Co. of America alerts:

Dynasil Co. of America Company Profile

Dynasil Corporation of America develops, markets, manufactures, and sells detection, sensing, and analysis technology and optical components in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Optics, Innovation and Development, and Biomedical segments. The Optics segment supplies synthetic crystals, optical materials, components, and coatings that are used in devices, such as baggage scanners, medical imaging systems, optical instruments, lasers, analytical instruments, automotive components, semiconductor/electronic devices, spacecraft/aircraft components, and advertising displays in the medical, industrial, and homeland security/defense sectors.

Read More: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Dynasil Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynasil Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.