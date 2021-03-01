Short Interest in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICB) Expands By 600.0%

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the January 28th total of 100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

DGICB stock opened at $12.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Donegal Group has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $14.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.42. The company has a market capitalization of $370.87 million, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of -0.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.132 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Donegal Group stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICB) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Donegal Group worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance.

