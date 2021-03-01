Short Interest in Cybin Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLXPF) Decreases By 77.6%

Cybin Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLXPF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 99,200 shares, a decrease of 77.6% from the January 28th total of 442,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,336,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Cybin in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Cybin alerts:

Cybin stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $1.27. 445,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,097. Cybin has a 1 year low of $0.49 and a 1 year high of $2.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.67.

Cybin Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing psychedelic therapeutics to treat various psychiatric and neurological conditions. The company operates through two segments, Serenity Life and Natures Journey. The Serenity Life segment engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical psilocybin products.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Cybin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cybin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.