Short Interest in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Increases By 511.4%

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 69,700 shares, an increase of 511.4% from the January 28th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 266,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

In other news, insider Mark Mickey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $28,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,356 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its position in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 46,909 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,297 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 9.2% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 27,954 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter.

CHY opened at $15.21 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.05 and a 200 day moving average of $13.33. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $5.56 and a 52-week high of $15.81.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.89%. This is a boost from Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

