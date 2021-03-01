Short Interest in Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) Rises By 2,100.0%

Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 2,100.0% from the January 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of BOZTY traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.05. 1,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,508. Boozt AB has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $24.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.26.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boozt AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Boozt AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, sells fashion, apparel, and beauty products online. It operates through three segments: Boozt.com, Booztlet.com, and Other. The company operates Boozt.com, a multi-brand Webstore with approximately 600 brand partners for women, men, kids, sports and athleisure, beauty, and home products.

