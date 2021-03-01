Short Interest in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Drops By 70.4%

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 38,000 shares, a drop of 70.4% from the January 28th total of 128,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,877,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

In other BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund news, Director Joseph S. Dimartino sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total value of $59,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DHF. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund during the third quarter worth $56,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund during the third quarter worth $81,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter worth $131,000.

Shares of NYSE DHF opened at $3.05 on Monday. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $3.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.87.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.022 dividend. This is a boost from BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.66%.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.

