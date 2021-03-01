Short Interest in BG Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BGMD) Decreases By 86.1%

BG Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BGMD) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 86.1% from the January 28th total of 41,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BGMD traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.14. 8,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,497. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.04. BG Medicine has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.24.

BG Medicine Company Profile

BG Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic products used to guide the patients suffering from heart failure and related disorders in the United States. The company offers BGM Galectin-3 Test, an in vitro diagnostic device that measures galectin-3 in serum or plasma by enzyme linked immunosorbent assay on a microtiter plate platform; and CardioSCORE Test, a multi-analyte biomarker-based blood test used for the assessment of near-term risk of atherothrombotic cardiovascular events, such as heart attack and ischemic stroke.

