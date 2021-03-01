Short Interest in BG Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BGMD) Decreases By 86.1%

BG Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BGMD) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 86.1% from the January 28th total of 41,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS BGMD traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.14. 8,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,497. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.04. BG Medicine has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.24.
BG Medicine Company Profile
