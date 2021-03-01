Short Interest in Andes Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AGCZ) Grows By 689.8%

Andes Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AGCZ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 46,600 shares, an increase of 689.8% from the January 28th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
OTCMKTS AGCZ opened at $0.01 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.01. Andes Gold has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.02.
Andes Gold Company Profile
