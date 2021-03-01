Short Interest in Andes Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AGCZ) Grows By 689.8%

Andes Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AGCZ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 46,600 shares, an increase of 689.8% from the January 28th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS AGCZ opened at $0.01 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.01. Andes Gold has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.02.

Get Andes Gold alerts:

Andes Gold Company Profile

Andes Gold Corporation engages in the development and production of gold assets in South America. The company, through its subsidiary, Compania Minera Pl. S.A, holds interest in the Miranda Alto, a gold mining and exploration concession located in the cantons of Zaruma and Portovelo, province of El Oro, southern Ecuador.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Andes Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andes Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.