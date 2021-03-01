Short Interest in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMOV) Drops By 80.0%

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMOV) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the January 28th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of AMOV opened at $12.76 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.40. América Móvil has a one year low of $10.41 and a one year high of $17.13.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in América Móvil stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMOV) by 32.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

