Shore Capital Increases Grafton Group plc (GFTU.L) (LON:GFTU) Price Target to GBX 1,070

Grafton Group plc (GFTU.L) (LON:GFTU) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Shore Capital from GBX 1,010 ($13.20) to GBX 1,070 ($13.98) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Shore Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.68% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of LON GFTU opened at GBX 1,003 ($13.10) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.28, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 929.84 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 812.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24. Grafton Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 356 ($4.65) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,022 ($13.35).
About Grafton Group plc (GFTU.L)
