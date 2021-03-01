Shore Capital Increases Grafton Group plc (GFTU.L) (LON:GFTU) Price Target to GBX 1,070

Grafton Group plc (GFTU.L) (LON:GFTU) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Shore Capital from GBX 1,010 ($13.20) to GBX 1,070 ($13.98) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Shore Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of LON GFTU opened at GBX 1,003 ($13.10) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.28, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 929.84 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 812.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24. Grafton Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 356 ($4.65) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,022 ($13.35).

About Grafton Group plc (GFTU.L)

Grafton Group plc engages in the merchanting, retailing, and mortar manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Merchanting segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

